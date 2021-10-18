Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of former South African football player, Lucky Maselesele.

The 41-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United and Black Leopards midfielder was allegedly beaten to death by community members after being accused of stealing electricity cables.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, October 16, said police received a complaint of community members assaulting an unknown man on Wednesday night.

“When the police approached, the group ran away, and the police managed to apprehend two suspects,” Masondo said.

“It is alleged that the deceased was accused by the community of stealing electrical cables in the area. He was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics.”

The deceased had since been identified as Maselesele.

Masondo said both suspects were charged with murder, and one had since appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was postponed for a formal bail application.

“Police are still continuing with the investigation,” Masondo added.

Maseleselewho played for Kaizer Chiefs between 1998 and 2004 having come through its youth ranks, was known for his dribbling skills and high work rate. He was capped once at international level.

After moving to Maritzburg United, the soccer player’s career spiralled downwards after being banned for testing positive for cocaine.

In 2009, newspaper The Witness reported that the midfielder received a two-year ban from the SA Football Association’s disciplinary committee.