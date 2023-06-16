Owner of Berry Ladies FC, Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah, believes Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku and his administration has done well and must be retained to continue with what he has started.

Mr Okraku and his administration will have their term in office end in October later this year.

According to her, the current administration has reviewed some aspects of the game, especially women’s football.

She, however, admitted that the administration has its shortfalls but they can improve if the current administration is retained.

“I think being an owner of a football club, I think Kurt Okraku’s administration has done well and it starts with women having a representative on the Executive Council in the name of Madam Madam Habiba Atta Forson and a lot of goodies,” he told Mavis Amanor during an interaction on AGOKANSIE NKOMMO on Adom TV.

“For the first time, women’ Football is now on television. In terms of sponsorship, the FA has been able to secure a sponsorship for Women’s Football. There have been a lot of workshops for CEOs of football clubs. There is an initiative of the catch them young policy which will help groom referees.

“WAFU Zone B tournaments have been played in Kumasi for the first time so I believe that is what an administration can do and the FA cannot do everything. We wish they can do everything but I think it is a work in progress and they keep doing well.”

Quizzed if Mr Okraku should be elected as GFA boss, she said, “Looking at his manifesto and other things, why not?.”

