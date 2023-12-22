A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has bemoaned the leadership paralysis of the current executives.

He could not fathom why the NDC is quite over the explosive comment made by its Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande.

The police is investigating Mr. Gbande for urging NDC supporters to carry cutlasses and guns to polling stations during the 2024 elections to protect ballot boxes.

“I have told the leadership of the NDC that we have to prepare in advance for the NPP ahead of the elections. When we are going to the polling station, let’s carry with us cutlasses. If we do, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to misbehave toward us” Mr. Gbande is quoted to have said.

This comment by the politician, the police said could incite violence hence the need to nib it in the bud.

Reacting to this, Koku Anyidoho said NDC leadership should have dissociated themselves from the comment.

“What I want to say is that if they want to take cutlasses and guns to the polling station to protect the ballot boxes, let them go ahead. But it is sad because the picture that some of these things paint to international bodies is not looking good for the NDC” he said.

“For me, Koku Anyidoho, if I had been at that headquarters, and somebody speaks like this, I would have issued a statement to that effect” he added.

The former NDC Deputy General Secretary said Mustapha Gbande is shifting the focus of discussion from the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama to himself.

“The flagbearer is talking about a 24-hour economy, and you are talking about cutlasses and guns so, is that what we want as the subject of discussion? Does that mean the flagbearer also supports such action because the last time it happened in his office?” Mr. Anyidoho quizzed.

