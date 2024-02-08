The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to respond to the address by flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to highlight his vision for Ghana.

The event took place at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Dr Bawumia spoke on the theme; Ghana’s next chapter; selfless leadership and bold solutions for the future.

The address among other things highlighted his vision for Ghana, his policy priorities and why he is the best person to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Vice President said he has learnt lessons from the seven years of the Akufo-Addo government and reviewed his visions for the country.

As Vice President, Dr Bawumia said he was in the driver’s mate seat and also as the chairman of the economic management team, he had no powers to take decisions.

But for NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, Dr Bawumia is part of the people who have plunged the country into a ditch due to recklessness and mismanagement.

In an interview on Adom FM Burning Issues, Mr Gbande said the address was deliberately organised with the sole intention to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.

“The address is a repackaged third term bid of President Akufo-Addo and his cronies. Bawumia is not a man of his own and you cannot decouple him from Akufo-Addo,” he stated.

The party has, therefore, served notice that it will also organise a press conference to correct the misconceptions Dr Bawumia has created in the minds of the public.

“The NDC will soon respond appropriately and we will expose Dr Bawumia for all Ghanaians to know who he truly is,” he added.

ALSO READ: