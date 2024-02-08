The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he will give tax incentives to film producers and musicians if voted into power as President in the upcoming general election.

The Vice President has also promised to create digital platforms for Ghanaian artists.

Dr Bawumia gave this assurance at a public address on Wednesday at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

Dubbed ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future’ he used the platform to highlight his vision as the next President.

“Tax incentives will also be provided for film producers and musicians.

“We will introduce other initiatives such as digital and streaming platforms for our artists to make tourism and the creative arts a growth pole in Ghana,” he announced.

Dr. Bawumia also emphasised his commitment to boost the Year of Return, Beyond the Return and the December in Ghana festivities.

In addition, he said “to boost tourism and job creation, my government will implement an e-visa policy for all international visitors to Ghana to enable visas to be obtained in minutes subject to security and criminal checks.”

Some of the NPP’s unfulfilled promises are the setting up of the Creative Arts Fund to support artists, and the construction of theatres in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

