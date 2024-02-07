The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted that under the Akufo-Addo administration, more jobs have been generated than in any previous government.

During his address at the UPSA auditorium in Accra, the Vice President highlighted that despite facing global economic challenges, the government succeeded in creating 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022.

Dr. Bawumia underscored specific achievements such as the recruitment of an additional 100,000 health workers, 100,000 teachers, and a doubling of the recruitment of fire service personnel.

He claimed that these accomplishments represent an unprecedented feat in the history of the country.

“What is probably the most remarkable development in terms of the economy is that our government has created 2.1million jobs between 2017 and 2022 notwithstanding the global economic crisis.”

“The public sector recruited 1.2 million people, while the private sector created 975,000 jobs (per SSNIT data). We recruited 100,000 more health workers, 100,000 more teachers, more than doubled the fire service personnel, etc. Our government has quite clearly created more jobs in a seven-year period than any government.

“This is truly remarkable under the circumstances even though we still have to create more jobs,” he insisted.

Furthermore, he has outlined several policy initiatives to be implemented if elected as President in the upcoming December elections.

These include bolstering the role of the private sector, enhancing fiscal and administrative decentralisation, and optimising the functionality of systems and institutions to enhance efficiency and minimise wastage.

“’The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP. This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers. Therefore I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,’’ he added.

Additionally, Dr. Bawumia disclosed plans to establish an independent fiscal responsibility council aimed at reducing budget deficits and interest rates under his leadership.

“To sustainably reduce the budget deficit and interest rates, my government will enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982).”

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act will also be amended to add a fiscal rule that requires that budgeted expenditure in any year does not exceed 105% of the previous year’s tax revenue. This will prevent the experience of budgetary expenditures based on optimistic revenue forecasts which don’t materialise.”

He emphasised that under a Bawumia-led administration, there would be a concerted effort to alleviate the fiscal burden on the government by harnessing the potential of the private sector.

This strategy builds on the successful implementation and expansion of initiatives such as Free SHS and Free TVET during the tenure of the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

“With all these social safety nets in place, my government will now focus on jobs, and wealth creation by the private sector for all Ghanaians. My administration will incentivize the private sector to complement government in the provision of many infrastructure and other services to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance,” he stated.