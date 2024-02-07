Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that newborn children will be issued a Ghana Card number.

He said the initiative will be launched in a few weeks.

He announced this in his official address to the nation today, February 7, 2024, at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on the theme; “Ghana’s next chapter; selfless leadership and bold solutions for the future”.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mentioned that, the actual card will however be issued when the child is 6-years old.

“Starting this quarter, newborn children in Ghana will be given a Ghana card number but the actual card will be issued when the child is six years old when his or her biometrics are fully formed,” he said.

The Vice President also noted that, he has spearheaded a complete integration of the Birth and Deaths Registry across other databases.

“With oversight from my office, we have digitalized the births and deaths registry and we have completed the integration of the registry with the database of the Ghana Health Service and the national identification authority. So that the records will be consistent across all the databases,” he said.

