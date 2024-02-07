The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says his administration will not have more than 50 Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

This follows numerous calls on the Akufo-Addo-led government by stakeholders, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Civil Society Organisations to reduce the size of his government to lessen the pressure on the country’s coffers.

Addressing the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, to outline his vision and priorities for Ghana, Dr Bawumia said running an efficient system of governance will require fewer ministers.

According to him, his government will enhance the role of the private sector along with fiscal and administrative decentralization while improving how systems and institutions function.

This, he said, would lead to greater efficiency by cutting down waste and ensuring value for money in procurement.

“The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP.

“This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers. Therefore I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,’’ he added.

Dr. Bawumia also revealed that an independent fiscal responsibility council will be set up to reduce budget deficits and interest rates under his Presidency.

‘’To sustainably reduce the budget deficit and interest rates, my government will enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982).

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act will also be amended to add a fiscal rule that requires that budgeted expenditure in any year does not exceed 105% of the previous year’s tax revenue. This will prevent the experience of budgetary expenditures based on optimistic revenue forecasts which don’t materialize’’.

He stressed that a Bawumia-led administration will also reduce the fiscal burden on government by leveraging the private sector, following the successful roll-out and enhancement of various social safety nets like the Free SHS and Free TVET under President Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

“With all these social safety nets in place, my government will now focus on jobs, and wealth creation by the private sector for all Ghanaians.

“My administration will incentivize the private sector to complement government in the provision of many infrastructure and other services to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia also used the platform to announce his decision to abolish the e-levy, the 15% VAT on electricity and tax on betting should he be voted into power during the 2024 general elections.