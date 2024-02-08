I write to emphasize the need to keep the 2024 general elections on a firm date, not on a day.

Discussions on changing the date for the general elections have filled the media in recent weeks and have divided the major political players.

The general election ha bs always been held on December 7th, except that of 1992 which divided the presidential and parliamentary election

The talk of the day is the need to change the election date from December 7 to November 7th for this year.

Two reasons thus, the short period of transition which is worsened by possible run-off have been argued as the basis for this solicited change.

The other reason is the concern and request from the Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) that this year’s elections will fall on Saturday and would interfere with their freedom of worship and civic right to vote.

In respect to changing the date from December to November, it is an absolute necessity, if the present date leaves not enough room for the administration of free and fair elections and transition.

Taking it to November or any other month should pose no problem in the present or future. I notice, however, an opposition to this change.

The major opposition party, NDC is concerned that this change, effective this year will disadvantage them.

They argue that this is a crucial elections that they do not want to play or experiment. I wonder which general elections have not been that crucial in this country.

Even by-elections are crucial. While I wonder how a change in a voting month could advantage or disadvantage one political party or another, I also wonder why we delight in making major changes always take immediate effect.

In respect of changing the voting date to a fixed day of the week, I applaud the interest to make room for a religious movement to freely exercise their divine rights while upholding their civic responsibility.

Nevertheless, I am of the firm reasoning that changing the voting date may solve a problem today but may bring us back to this hue and cry in the future.

The Electoral Commission is resolved not only to place no stumbling blocks in the way of the SDA but also to be sure to leave out Fridays and Sundays so that the Muslims and the bigger Christian fraternity who worship on these other days are also not affected.

This Fourth Republic has seen eight general elections on December 7th. Three of those elections fell on Saturday (1992), Sunday (2008), and Friday (2012) respectively.

I do not recall any challenges that the elections for those years suffered or how the turnout and results were affected.

I must say that for true Christians, all the days of the week are equal in the eyes of God and we would not be bothered what day of the week an election is held.

Here is the problem I have not yet heard anyone talk about, if the elections are moved from a date to a day.

What happens when a new religious movement emerges in the future and demands that their “God” wants them to have this or that elections day as their sacred worship day?

They say their membership runs in the millions. Are we going to respect their right and freedom of faith and religion and go through this confusion again? We will be back with this hue and cry about changing or not changing an election day.

For the safety of the nation, I reason that the general elections should be locked on a firm date as it already is rather than tied to a day of the week.

This year, December 7 falls on Saturday; the next will fall on a different day and so on. That way, every citizen’s freedom and right of faith and worship and the civic right to vote are guaranteed at all times without controversy.

Rev. Alfred Marshall Adjaottor

This Rock Baptist Church, Ablekuma

February 7, 2024