Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has clarified the intention behind his boss’ decision to implement policies that are contrary to that the incumbent Akufo-Addo government should he be elected as President.

According to Mr Boako, a new vision does not necessarily imply criticism of the current administration’s policies.

He believed that, his boss despite playing an integral role in this current administration as the Vice President, lacked the constitutional power to implement his personal visions and convictions, thus, now that he is flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), when given the nod, he will steer Ghana in a different direction.

“Every leader has his or her vision that is why we say “new king, new law”. And the Vice President premised his vision on something he said “the circumstances and instances that occasioned certain dreams and visions of the incumbent government will be different than the circumstances that will exist when he becomes president. And therefore, there are some good footprints of this government that he is going to continue with.”

The Vice President had in an address to launch his campaign dubbed Bawumia Speaks made numerous promises including pledging to remove certain tax policies including, the controversial E-Levy, Emmission Tax and the 15% VAT on electricity.

Though many have lauded him for these commitments, others are skeptical. His critics have questioned why he has decided to remove these taxes when his boss, President Akufo-Addo is the one who oversaw their enactment and implementation.

In response, Dr Bawumia’s spokesperson on JoyNews’ PM Express reiterated that the Vice President only played an advisory role in the economic management of the country, therefore, there is nothing wrong if he is presenting new visions of his own.

“So if your boss has a vision and you say that given the opportunity this is the way I want to go, you are not necessarily saying that what your boss is doing is wrong.

“It could also be that there are some limitations in terms of implementation with the vision that is currently being implemented but we should not conclude that because Vice President Bawumia is showing some policy departure from what is being done today means there is something wrong,” he said on Wednesday.

