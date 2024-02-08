The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahumudu Bawumia has expressed readiness to establish a credit card system if elected as President in the December 7 polls.

He explained the system will be created by leveraging data and systems such as GhanaCard, GhanapostGPS, Mobile money, DVLA, GRA and bank accounts

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer has said the system is to ensure workers purchase items, including houses and cars, on credit and at lower interest rates.

This he explained will help cut down on out-of-pocket expenditure and also make life easier for citizens.

Dr Bawumia disclosed this while addressing Ghanaians on Wednesday, February 7.

“We look forward to starting individualised credit scoring in Ghana this year and this will make it easier for Ghanaians to access credit at lower interest rates.

“This will help build an efficient credit system and mortgage market in Ghana underpinned by individualised credit scoring and the digitalisation of land titling and transfer,” he stated.

