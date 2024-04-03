The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to decide whether to participate in the Ejisu by-election after the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

The Deputy General Secretary of the party, Mustapha Gbande, said their focus is on mourning the late deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah rather than rushing to fill the vacant seat.

Speaking with Citi News, Mr. Gbande urged NDC supporters in the constituency to be patient, promising that the party will disclose its intentions regarding the by-election in due time.

“We all have to exercise restraint and look forward as the party comes up with the conversations that will lead up to a decision that will be in the best interest of the party, a decision that will give all of us the victory and expectation that we want.

“As of now, we are not there yet so we encourage party members to continue to work with structures of the party on the ground in anticipation of whatever will come from national. But as of now, we also encourage them to keep mourning with the family because we particularly mourn with the children of the late John Kumah,” he said.

READ ALSO: