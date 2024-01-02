Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande has reacted to the concern of politicians trash-talking one another, especially their opposition.

He said he does not insult; instead, he addresses the ineffectiveness and inefficiency of their contenders.

Mr Gbande said this on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show while responding to the question of how he juggles religion with his political roles.

“Well, I don’t insult; I speak to the issues, and no matter how the issues are not sweet to your ears, I’ll say them and take responsibility for them because I believe it’s wrong. If my attention is drawn to the fact that what I’ve said is wrong, I’ll take responsibility and do the right thing, but when I believe it is wrong, I’ll say it,” he told Roselyn Felli on Monday, January 1, 2024.https://www.youtube.com/embed/tzeeleE2Y94

Considering the failure of the New Patriotic Party to fulfill their promises and assurances as a government to Ghanaians, the NDC deputy secretary mentioned that citizens need to garner confidence and challenge the faults of the leadership.

That notwithstanding, he implored Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to account for what transpired with the one district, one factory initiative.

Some politicians have been accused of insulting one another, especially their opponents, with the excuse of serving as a check on them.

However, Mustapha Gbande says he does not consider himself a politician, claiming it is a call from God to perform political duties as a servant.

“I’ve never seen myself as a politician. I see myself as a nobody whom God is making somebody. God brought me from someplace, spoke to people in a political party to give me responsibility on behalf of the people of Ghana, and that responsibility I believe must be discharged taking into cognizance my religious beliefs,” he explained.”

“I’ve never seen myself as a politician. I see myself as a nobody whom God is making somebody. God brought me from someplace, spoke to people in a political party to give me responsibility on behalf of the people of Ghana, and that responsibility I believe must be discharged taking into cognizance my religious beliefs,” he explained.

ALSO READ: