Multitudes of New Year revelers in the Ashanti Region thronged the Rattray Park for the biggest family outdoor event in Kumasi.

The New Year edition of the Luv FM Family Party in the Park featured a massive lineup of exciting activities ushering patrons into the New Year.

While patrons got carried away by the jamming atmosphere, sponsors recount the overwhelming patronage, surpassing their expectations.

Hundreds of families in Kumasi and beyond crowded the luxuriant gardens of Kumasi Rattray Park to catch the exciting experience of this year’s Luv FM Family Party in the Park.

TastyTom and Frytol were the headline sponsors.

The event was fully packed with thrilling music and fun activities.

Sponsors of the events and other exhibitors expressed satisfaction with gains made, as they cashed in on the event.

“We have achieved an enormous target. The number coming is huge and parents are hereby themselves to choose which of our brands and cost benefits it will give them,” Casandra Opoku, Event Assistant at TastyTom, Ashanti Region said.

“We know people patronize our products. Even with the free goodies we are offering today. However, the program has fascinated penetration levels. And people are coming to appreciate our products,” Nana Kwaku Boadu, Territory Sales Manager Wilmar Africa said.

“Especially for this program, We are here with the whole team to heighten our self-service options that have come as ease for customers,” Daniel Eduam, Branch Manager for Enterprise Life Insurance, Kumasi said.

Bright Atter of the events unit of Luv FM is pleased that sponsors will be able to extend their reach and attract potential customers.

Organisers and patrons are promising even bigger collaborations for future events.

“We have over fifteen thousand people, yet more people are coming. What companies are looking for is the reach, and we have all already assembled households for them to engage and sell their companies,” he said.

The Luv/Nhyira FM Family Party in the Park gives all one needs for a fuss-free, quality and beautiful atmospheric experience to ring in the New Year.

