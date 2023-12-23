The biggest kid’s event for the year in the Garden City, the Luv FM Xmas Kids Party, is underway at the gates of the Rattray Park in Kumasi.

Patrons besieged the premises in the early hours of Saturday ahead of the start time of the event.

The fun-filled Christmas event offers space for fun, relaxation, and an opportunity for socialisation.

The serene, ever-green Rattray Park is a conducive environment for families to renew their ties while they share meals and make merry.

Talent and treasure hunt, horse riding, swimming competition, balloon race and kiddie dance are some of the amusement offered to children at the event.

Winners of the talent hunt activity will be rewarded with some souvenirs and trophies for their exceptional performances.

Draped in his red, white apparel with his long grey beard, Santa Claus is on hand to share goodies.

Here are photos from the ongoing event: