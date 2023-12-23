A bus belonging to Intercity STC Coaches Limited caught fire on Friday, December 22 around the Asafo Interchange in Kumasi.

According to available information, the bus was transporting passengers from Accra to Kumasi when the incident occurred.

Sources say there were only 12 people on board the vehicle since majority of the passengers had alighted.

The bus was heading to the Asafo Yard to park when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

