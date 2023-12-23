Parliament on Friday night, December 22, 2023, passed the VAT Amendment Bill with majority vote as the House rises for recess ahead of the festive season.

The VAT Amendment Bill imposes VAT on insurance premiums, VAT on imported textbooks, erasers and other stationery.

This Bill will also zero-rate VAT on locally manufactured sanitary pads.

The vote stood at 137 For the Motion, and 134 Against the Motion.

Three MPs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were absent during the vote.

They are: Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak, and Bia West MP Augustine Tawiah.

One NPP MP was also absent from the Majority side. The Speaker first took a voice vote on the bill, and said the Ayes had it.

However, the Minority challenged that decision, leading to a headcount.

The Minority in Parliament has maintained its opposition to the 2024 budget because of the taxes embedded in it, insisting those taxes will increase the hardships that Ghanaians face.