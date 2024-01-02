Several vehicles, houses, and school properties in Atwima Agogo and Atwima Twedie of the Ashanti region have been vandalized following a communal clash in the early hours of New Year.

According to eyewitnesses, after a misunderstanding erupted between the inhabitants of the two communities on Christmas Eve, some residents of Atwima Agogo allegedly attacked their counterparts from Atwima Twedie on New Year.

This destroyed several vehicles, houses, and other belongings of Twedie residents.

In retaliation, some residents of Twedie also stormed the Atwima Agogo community, where they vandalized vehicles, houses, and other belongings of the residents of Atwima Agogo and Boaso.

The early intervention of the police helped bring the situation under control.

While residents live in fear, the clash has adversely affected transport services within the vicinity.

Citi News reports that transport operators feared using their vehicles to transport people from one community to the other.

The assembly member for the Twedie electoral area, Augustine Osei, in a Citi News interview, called for security to be beefed up in the area.

For a driver who had his vehicle vandalized, Michael Kwaku Boateng, wants the affected persons to be compensated.

Police sources have revealed that no arrests have been made so far as investigations continue.

