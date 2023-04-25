One person has been confirmed dead with nearly 30 houses burnt after two days of communal violence between Soansobgi and Namenboaku communities in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Several other people who suffered varied injuries are currently being treated at the Baptist Medica Centre at Nalerigu.

Police say the clashes started on Saturday morning and continued till Sunday when security forces were able to access the communities.

According to the Police, the violence was over a land dispute between the communities.

The Police added that there is uneasy calm despite the presence of their men on the grounds in the community.

