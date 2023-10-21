It seems only yesterday that Season 2 of the biggest kids’ culinary competition, Big Chef, ended. The lively memories remain so fresh.

Thousands of talented and creative children across the country sent in entries to be part of the historic moment. However, the train was a limited, purpose-built 14-seater, and so only 14 kids could be shortlisted to contest for the ultimate prize.

After 10 weeks of adrenaline-charged challenges and surviving the heat in the kitchen, Fudaila Abass Mohammed outshined the thirteen other contestants for the season and emerged as the standard bearer.

The 14-year-old was awarded a cash prize of GH₵10,000, a plaque, a certificate, a refrigerator, a stove, and amazing products from sponsors.

The other five finalists, Ama, Adwoa, Eyram, Prince, and Laura, also took home certificates and hampers filled with gifts, including cash prizes from the sponsors.

Well, the waiting is over as the third edition kicks off. Your ultimate television experience, Joy Prime, has opened applications for this season starting this October.

Are you between the ages of eight (8) and fourteen (14) and passionate about cooking?

Get ready to prove your culinary prowess to the world by sending a 2-minute recorded video of you exhibiting your cooking skills on your favourite dish through the WhatsApp number: 055 157 5757.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to become the next best kid chef in Ghana. Send in your applications from this October to November 9, 2023, and be shortlisted for this season of the Big Chef competition.

Grab the privilege to cook your way to victory and make your dreams a reality. Big Chef, good meals by kids!