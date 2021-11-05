Gifty Dumelo, the wife of actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has caused a stir on social media with her latest post.

Miss Gee, as she is affectionately called, has taken to Instagram to share stunning photos of her adorable sisters.

The photos spotted a striking resemblance between Mrs Dumelo and two other ladies she identified as Sena and Benedicta.

The breathtaking photos, which saw them make bold fashion statements, also featured her bestie, actress Nadia Buari.

The photos have left social media users in awe amid compliments that beauty runs in their family.