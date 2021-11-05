Gifty Dumelo, the wife of actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has caused a stir on social media with her latest post.

Miss Gee, as she is affectionately called, has taken to Instagram to share stunning photos of her adorable sisters.

The photos spotted a striking resemblance between Mrs Dumelo and two other ladies she identified as Sena and Benedicta.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 251913219_347132837211005_1120814503580669376_n.jpg

The breathtaking photos, which saw them make bold fashion statements, also featured her bestie, actress Nadia Buari.

ALSO READ:

The photos have left social media users in awe amid compliments that beauty runs in their family.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR