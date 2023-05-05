High Court Judge Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah says it is yet to be established whether Kwabena Adu Gyamfi alias Rev Victor Kusi Boateng is the same person with dual identity.

“I think what is not yet established is whether the very person who brought this application is the same person with dual identity as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Victor Kusi Boateng or this very person is called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with an alias of Victor Kusi Boateng,” Justice Danquah said.

Justice Danquah stated when he dismissed an application for contempt filed by Rev. Boateng against North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa has been at the forefront of what he says is a crusade to expose what he alleges to be shady transactions marring the construction of the National Cathedral.

He has on many occasions accused the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Rev Kusi Boateng of having dual identity. Rev. Boateng dragged the MP to court for defamation and had attempted to have him punished for contempt for kicking court documents when he was given copies. This however failed.

Justice Danquah while delivering his ruling, briefly ventured into the thorny issue of dual identity.

He noted that lawyers for Rev. Boateng had claimed the two names refer to one and the same person with one of the names as an alias.

This claim he indicated was disputed by lawyers for the legislator.

The judge pointed out that he was given documents from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) showing that the two names have different taxpayer identification numbers with different dates of birth and different mothers.

He, however, noted that the GRA had indicated it was still investigating the matter.

Despite opting not to reach any conclusions as a result, Justice Danquah nonetheless stated that what is not yet established is whether the very person who brought the contempt application is the same person with dual identity as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Victor Kusi Boateng or this very person is called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with an alias of Victor Kusi Boateng.

