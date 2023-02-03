North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has refuted claims by the National Identification Authority (NIA) that he said they issued two Ghana cards to Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.

To him, the statement by the NIA is “very questionable.”

“The NIA is simply affirming what I put out on this very show. I’ve never said they issued two cards. So what is this attempt to create this assertion that I have misled the public or I have peddled falsehood?” he quizzed on Accra-based Metro TV.

Mr Ablakwa added, “it is not enough for you to claim that as an institution because he showed up with an ID you have done nothing wrong.”

He explained, “if you read the National Identification Authority Act 2006, act 707 there’s a 2017 amendment if you look at section 2b, the law is clear in section b, the object and functions of the authority are to ensure the accuracy, integrity confidentiality and security of data collected by the authority.”

Making reference to the NIA’s statement, he said when applying for a national ID “you can be challenged. You go through an interview process even if you have valid documents.”

He went on: “Part of the funding is meant to pay people called AROs (Assistant Registration Officers). The duty of the Assistant Registration Officer is to interview you.”

The NIA has said officials register applicants based on the names the applicants present to the officials, as captured in the required registration documents such as their birth certificates or passports.

READ ON:

NIA replies Okudzeto Ablakwa over Rev Kusi Boateng’s Ghana card

Okudzeto Ablakwa drags NIA in new revelations against Rev Kusi Boateng

In view of this, the NIA has maintained there is nothing mysterious about Kwabena Adu Gyamfi being issued with a Ghana Card though Mr Ablakwa knows him as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

In addition, the NIA said Mr Ablakwa has not presented any evidence that there is a person known as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng whose biometrics exist in the NIA’s database with which he made his rare and comprehensive analysis.