North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Tuesday appeared in court in a defamation suit filed against him by Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.

Okudzeto Ablakwa at court.

Scores of people clad in red who say they are his constituents massed up at the court complex in Accra to show their support.

The charged crowd was there to throw their weight behind their MP who is facing contempt charges.

Some supporters in court with Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa

Also present to show solidarity were colleague MPs including Deputy Minority Leader and Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah; South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; and Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu.

South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor in court with Mr Ablakwa

Ellembelle MP and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, 2020 running mate; Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and Edem Agbana among other party faithfuls.

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey in court

The massive crowd massed up at the entrance of the court to show their solidarity through chanting, singing and dancing.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in court with Mr Ablakwa

RELATED:

Rev. Kusi Boateng sues Okudzeto Ablakwa

Don’t use judiciary to gag Okudzeto Ablakwa – North Tongu chiefs

They said they believe the suit is an attempt to intimidate him in the discharge of his parliamentary duties and declared they are solidly behind the MP.

Supporters in court

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was in court and captured some exciting scenes:

Supporters in court

Supporters in court

Supporters in court

orters in court

Supporters in court

Supporters in court

Supporters in court

Supporters in court

Supporters in court

Supporters in court