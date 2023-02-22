North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Tuesday appeared in court in a defamation suit filed against him by Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.
Scores of people clad in red who say they are his constituents massed up at the court complex in Accra to show their support.
The charged crowd was there to throw their weight behind their MP who is facing contempt charges.
Also present to show solidarity were colleague MPs including Deputy Minority Leader and Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah; South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; and Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu.
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, 2020 running mate; Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and Edem Agbana among other party faithfuls.
The massive crowd massed up at the entrance of the court to show their solidarity through chanting, singing and dancing.
They said they believe the suit is an attempt to intimidate him in the discharge of his parliamentary duties and declared they are solidly behind the MP.
Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was in court and captured some exciting scenes: