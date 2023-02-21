The Chiefs and people of North Tongu Constituency have condemned what they described as an attempt to gag and intimidate their Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to them, there are attempts to use the judiciary to settle political scores and prevent their MP from performing his whistle-blowing and anti-corruption duties.

Togbe Manklalo Agbahla VI of the Dorfor Traditional Area condemned “the attempt to misuse to settle political score when our MP is not engaged in partisanship but simply pursuing his constitutional mandate of oversight in the overall national interest.

“We also condemn the grand scheme by the powers that be to intimidate Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

“We note with outrage the threat on the life of our honourable Member of Parliament and the machination to fabricate and label baseless and unfounded allegations by a group with no credibility who seek to tarnish the hard-won reputation of our distinguished MP,” said the Chief.

Togbe Manklalo Agbahla VI of the Dorfor Traditional Area was addressing the press over the weekend at Battor.

He has noted that the activities of the MP are in line with President Akufo-Addo’s promises to fight corruption in the country and protect the public purse, adding that his activities also correspond with the President’s expectations of people being citizens and not spectators.

The Chief has, therefore, warned individuals harassing and abusing the judiciary as well as employing “evil concoction” to the detriment of the safety of their MP. According to him, the indigenes of North Tongu would not sit aloof should the slightest harm befall the MP.

Meanwhile, Togbe Manklalo Agbahla VI has requested that the President provides security for Mr Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa was reportedly served an injunction notice to prevent him from disclosing further particulars of the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Kusi Boateng.

The National Democratic Congress lawmaker had been alleging that the Rev. Kusi possesses multiple identities and has been involved in other alleged criminal acts.

Mr Ablakwa, having petitioned the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to embark on further investigations was served an injunction notice filed by Rev. Kusi who sought to restrain the legislator from making further disclosures on his identity.

The MP is expected to appear before the court on February 21, 2023.

Some NDC supporters and people from the Volta Region are looking to throng the court.