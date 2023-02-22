The National Democratic Congress has opened nominations for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 General Elections today.

However, the exercise is on hold for about 23 NDC constituencies, according to a release issued by the party.

The party’s Functional Executive Committee says it will, in due course, announce the date for the opening of nominations for the affected constituencies.

Aspiring Parliamentary candidates have been advised to purchase nomination forms on the official website of the party at www.ghanandc.com.

Aspiring Presidential candidates will, however, have to pick their forms from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Below are the 23 constituencies put on hold for the nominations exercise:

1. Ayawaso Central

2. Amasaman

3. Afram Plains South

4. Akwatia

5. Efutu

6. Gomoa Central

7. Amenfi East

8. Evalue Gwira

9. Assin North

10. Pusiga

11. Tarkwa Nsuaem

12. Ayensuano

13. Adansi Asokwa

14. Offinso North

15. Ahafo Ano North

16. Sekyere Afram Plains

17. Ahafo Ano South West (Aduagyman)

18. Bosome Freho

19. Asante Akim Central

20. Manso Adubia

21. Manhyia South

22. Subin

23. Fomena