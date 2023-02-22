For the role the police play in enforcing law and order, Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, has asked them to be diligent in their work.

The Ghanaian Justice Delivery System has been described by many advocates as one shrouded in secrecy.

Justice is for the highest bidder.

The footballer and crime prevention advocate organization, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) in May 2019 launched the ex-convict reintegration project.

The project is to curb the intense level of stigmatization against ex-convicts.

Speaking at the launch, Atsu acknowledged the challenges ex-convicts face in society.

Adding that, many of them oftentimes are innocent of the crimes charged

“It all begins with the police, one mistake from a policeman can change the lives of people and their dependents”

“Therefore, I will urge all actors in the justice delivery chain, especially the police to be diligent in executing their job,” he said.

The footballer stressed that shoddy work done by a Police CID can halt the life of an individual which may have a ripple effect on their families.

The project is aimed at integrating ex-convicts into society by setting them up with businesses and capital to trade among others.

In May 2019, a total of 46 ex-convicts benefited from the program

At the launch, he donated 5,000pounds to further integrate ex-convicts

Christian Atsu died in his room after an earthquake struck Turkey on February 6, 2023

He had joined Hatayspor as a winger three years earlier.

Background of the earthquake

Christian Atsu was affected by a twin quake that hit Turkey on February 6, 2023. He was found dead after twelve days trapped under rubble.

His remains arrived in Ghana on February 20, 2023.

Details about the final funeral rites are yet to be communicated.