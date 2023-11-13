To help address the challenges posed by indiscriminate construction, building collapses and matters arising, the Institution of Engineering and Technology Ghana (IET) is calling on the government to prioritise and adequately resource the Works Department.

According to President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, the lack of effective resourcing is hampering the work of professionals within the Works Department across various Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs).

Engr. Boateng in an interview with Adom News emphasised that, while the government has taken positive steps by recruiting professionals for the Works Department, the absence of essential tools for their operations render the recruitment efforts futile.

The President of IET urged the government to ensure that the department receives the necessary resources to carry out its responsibilities effectively.

The critical issue raised by Boateng revolves around the need for tools and resources that are vital for the supervision and monitoring of construction projects.

Without these essentials, the professionals within the Works Department find it challenging to enforce construction standards, leading to the unchecked growth of haphazard constructions and, consequently, incidents of building collapses.

Engr. Boateng pointed out that the absence of proper monitoring and supervision contributes significantly to the proliferation of substandard structures, which not only endangers lives but also undermines the overall integrity of the construction industry.

The IET’s call for adequate resources aims to address these challenges and enhance the capacity of the Works Department to perform its crucial role effectively.

The plea from the IET comes at a time when concerns about the safety and quality of constructions are increasingly in the spotlight.

The institution’s advocacy aligns with the broader national interest in creating a secure and sustainable built environment.

As the government addresses this issue, it is anticipated that improved resourcing of the Works Department will lead to better regulation, ensuring that construction activities adhere to the required standards and protocols.

ALSO READ: