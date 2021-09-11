

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry has recognised players in the industry for their great contribution to the sector.



One of such great players is Engr Henry Kwadwo Boateng of Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana.



Engr. Boateng has been adjudged the Best Engineer and Technologist of the Year at the just-ended event.



The award is in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the engineering and technological space in the construction industry in Ghana.



Part of the citation for the recognition reads: ‘‘The world over, Engineering and Technology have played vital roles in the growth and development of the construction industry.

“In Ghana, you have excelled in this endeavour of life by providing a unique support system for the construction sector. Ayekoo for the wonderful performance Engr Henry Kwadwo Boateng, FIET-GH.”



Below is the profile of Engr. Kwadwo Boateng:

Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng

F.PE.IET(GH)



• Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng F.PE.IET (GH) is a Fellow of Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana. He had been an Engineer with the Local Government Service for 16 years (1998-2014) and was Interim President of the Brong Ahafo Local Government Engineers Association from 2002-2010. He established the Works Departments of both Sunyani West Municipal Assembly and the Banda District Assembly. He joined the Cocoa Marketing Company (GH) Limited, a subsidiary of Ghana Cocoa Board where he has been working to date.

• He holds MEng Building Services Engineering with Management, MSc in Procurement with Management, BSc Building Technology (KNUST). He also holds Licentiaship in Construction UK, Construction Technician II UK, Block Laying and Concreting Advance Craft and Certificate in Investigative Accounting and Forensic Auditing from Ghana Technology University College.

• Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng is currently the President in waiting for Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET-GH), a Vice President (IET-GH), Chairman for the Southern Sector of the Institution, and Council member of Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry. He serves on a number of committees; Strategic Planning Committee of the Chamber, Public and International Affairs sub-committee of Engineering Council and two (2) Public Entity Tender Committees.

He is also a member of America Society for Civil Engineers (ASCE) and Ghana Institute of Construction.

• Research Interest:

➢ User Friendliness of Office Building,

➢ Influence of Procurement System on Construction Project Team’s Communication Management,

➢ Factors Inhibiting Effective Maintenance of Public Building

➢ Maintenance of Weighbridge.

• Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng was the Chairman for the Committee which investigated the circumstances leading to the collapse of the Church of Prosperity building at Akyem Batabi on the 20th October 2020.

• He has trained a number of Engineers; he is a team player and results oriented.