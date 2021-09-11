The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested 128 ECOWAS nationals for illegal entry and illegal residency.

A Ghanaian landlady at East Legon Hills in Accra has also been arrested for accommodating some of them in her apartment.

The Chief Superintendent of the Operations Department, David Asiedu-Addo, revealed that 31 of them were arrested during a swoop on Friday dawn in the area.

This, he explained, follows intelligence picked by the outfit about their stay in the country.

“We received intel days ago that there were some undocumented migrants around East Legon hills. We went ahead to arrest them after surveying the area for a while.

“About 31 of them are Nigerians. We have begun processes to transport them back to their country,” he said.

ALSO READ:

As part of the operations, he said the team seized some laptops and phones allegedly used in perpetuating cyber fraud.

The Public Relations Officer for GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, further cautioned landlords against accommodating undocumented foreign nationals.