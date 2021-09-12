His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will host a Presidential Business Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, from 14th to 15th September 2021.

The Summit, an annual calendar event is being organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the Office of the President and selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to provide a platform for structured dialogue between Government and the Private Sector on critical areas of interest to the private sector.

The theme of the Summit is Public-Private Dialogue on the Role of the Private Sector in Ghana’s Post-COVID Economic Recovery, and His Excellency the President will deliver the keynote Address.

Speakers include the Country Director for World Bank Group – Pierre Frank Laporte, Senior Presidential Advisor – Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Minister for Trade and Industry – Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Finance – Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Energy – Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (MP), Minister of State, Ministry of Finance – Charles Adu-Boahen, and the Governor of Bank of Ghana – Dr Ernest Addison.

The deliberations with the private sector in the Plenary Sessions will focus on five cross-cutting thematic areas covering: Fiscal and Non-Fiscal Incentives to Support Production and Private Sector Development; Foreign Exchange Regulation and Currency Stability; Access to Finance and Cost of Capital; Energy Pricing, Availability, Access and Reliability; and Supporting Local Industries through Government Procurement and Local Content Regulation.

This will be followed by Breakout Sessions for a deep dive into seven economic sectors, including Agriculture and Agribusiness; Manufacturing; Construction and Mining; Financial Services; Information and Communication Technologies; Tourism and Hospitality; and Transport and Logistics.

The Summit deliberations will feed into Government’s Policy Framework for Private Sector development, including but not limited to the Budget Statement and the Economic Policy for the year 2022.

The outcome of the Presidential Business Summit will be a Ghana Business Compact which will detail out specific priority areas of Government Policy interventions in support of private sector development.

Admission to this event is Strictly by Invitation. The Opening Ceremony will be covered live by GTV and be livestreamed online. Interested persons may join on the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (@ghanamoti); Ministry of Information (@moi.gov.gh); and the Office of the President (@GhanaPresidency).