The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State says he is ready to serve the country in any capacity to contribute his expertise to the development of the nation.

He stressed that being an individual who has the development of the country at heart, he would not hesitate to accept any offer to serve the nation.

Togbe Afede, however, indicated that he had not given any individual or group of people the mandate to champion his interest in the running mate position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Asogli State Council and signed by its Secretary, Stephen Tetteh.

The statement explained that a group under the umbrella name “Change Makers Forum” visited Togbe and pleaded with him to consider partnering with John Mahama in the upcoming general elections.

“A group of people who identified themselves as “Change Makers Forum” were the latest to approach Togbe to consider joining President Mahama as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.

Togbe responded that, as a patriotic citizen, he would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flag bearer who already knows him very well.

Togbe considers it a great honour that a group of well-intentioned professionals called on him to express their trust in him, and thus their desire for him to be the next Vice President of Ghana.

But Togbe has not mandated anybody or group to “lobby” for his choice as running mate”, stated Mr. Tetteh.

He, therefore, rendered an unqualified apology to all and sundry who may have been taken by surprise and embarrassed learning of the skewed news.

“The Asogli State Council would like to apologise to the chiefs, kingmakers and the people of Asogli, and all others for any shock and embarrassment they may have suffered.

“The office of the Agbogbomefia operates an open-door policy and is open to communication, feedback, and inquiries from all citizens and stakeholders. We encourage individuals or groups to reach out directly on any matters, concerns or suggestions that require attention”, it concluded.

