The Asogli State Council has affirmed that Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, expressed his willingness to accept the position of running mate if offered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

In a press release issued by the Council on Tuesday, February 13, it stated that the esteemed chief conveyed this stance during a visit from a group known as “Change Forum Makers” to discuss the matter.

According to the statement, Togbe Afede XIV firmly declared his readiness to serve the nation and emphasized that he would not turn down any opportunity to do so.

However, Togbe Afede XIV also asserted that the selection of a running mate for Mr Mahama is his prerogative, and no one else can influence or manipulate his decision.

Furthermore, the Council clarified that Togbe Afede has not instructed any individual or group to advocate for his candidacy as Mr Mahama’s running mate.

“A group of people who identified themselves as ‘Change Makers Forum’ were the latest to approach Togbe to consider joining President Mahama as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.

“Togbe responded that, as a patriotic citizen, he would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flagbearer who already knows him very well.”

The statement was issued in response to recent speculations linking Togbe Afede to the possibility of becoming John Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.

