The host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty, has said in Joy FM’s entertainment Twitter Spaces conversation that he was once forced to play Nigerian music at a programme.

Bemoaning the love for foreign music by Ghanaian music consumers, the celebrated disc jockey said that even though he always tries to play more Ghanaian music when he is booked for events, there was a time he had to play Nigerian music at the behest of a patron.

Andy explained that at the event, the people were seated while he played Ghanaian music until a lady walked up to him and showed him a playlist of Nigerian songs she wanted him to play.

“I’ve been to a party where I was easily playing music and everyone was glued to their seat. All of them were glued to their seat. No one wanted to get up and dance. It took one bold lady that walked up to me and she gave me her phone with a tall list of Nigerian songs, asking me to play any of them else they were leaving. I was asking myself questions. I was forced to play it.

“This was at Paul Adom Otchere’s house. Big party with big people. And all of them were seated until I touched one Nigerian song and they all got up to dance, then I felt so ashamed. Like really, what’s happening? So the problem is us, the people. We don’t like what we have,” he said.

Andy also stated that he is the type of DJ that can perform two hours of Ghanaian music, except in “difficult” situations.

He said the DJs can push the campaign to play more Ghanaian music but if the people don’t like the songs, they will not respond positively to it.

“I think that we don’t appreciate our music. Period,” he added.

He made this statement on ‘Joy Entertainment Unpacked’, during the discussion on how well Ghanaian music can be promoted globally.

