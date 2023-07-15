After being dropped from Black Stars’ final squad for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has revealed he feels bad about the decision of the then head coach, Otto Addo.

The Anderlectch star despite his impressive performance was left out of the final 26-man squad for the Mundial after being named in the initial 55-man provisional squad.

His omission was, however, a big deal to Ghanaian football fans who were also displeased with the absence of other players like Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp.

However, Ashimeru in an interview with 3Sports, expressed his disappointment and questioned the decision of Otto Addo.

According to him, he felt bad but was relieved by the opportunity given to his close pals like Kudus and Salis Samed.

“That [The World Cup] is the biggest competition in the world and every player wants to [play in],” he said.

“I think I personally felt bad [for missing out on the final squad] but also I felt like these are my guys going and they need my support.

“For me, seeing Salis doing well in the World Cup makes me feel very happy because he is someone that I always talk with and walk with. Just like Kamal Sowah and Kudus. Kudus is like a big brother because we grew up in the same hood and me seeing them makes me happy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ashimeru has received call-ups for subsequent assignments in which he made a mark by shining despite climbing from the bench in Ghana’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Madagascar.

READ ALSO