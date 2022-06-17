Finland-based Ghanaian, Eric Nyamekye, has revealed that he built a house within the first two years of his stay in Finland.



He said he would choose the Northern European country over US or UK. He added that it is the best place for any hardworking person to work and succeed in a short time.



Eric revealed that his wife travelled to Finland before he did and worked hard to buy a home. As a result, Eric decided to also build a house in Ghana.



“I built a house in Ghana within two years, and we are currently building another one. I will always choose Finland over the USA. It is like a northerner travelling from Bolga to Kumasi or Accra. If you are a hard worker, you can make it with any job you do,” he said.



Mr Nyamekye mentioned that he would encourage anyone to travel to Finland if they get the opportunity. He also spoke on the living standards and the moral standards in the country.



“You can even make more than the Ghanaian president as long as you work diligently. Do not think you are better off in Ghana because you have a job. Travel if you get the chance because it will be worth it. Rent costs 450 to 500 euros for a single room and 900 to 1,000 euros for a two-bedroom.”



Speaking about the jobs available, Mr Nyamekye disclosed that it is easier to get any job with a certificate in the Finnish language. However, one may resort to menial jobs despite ‘your English certification.’



“Even if you have a Ph.D. but with the English language, you may have to do a cleaning job. Even with that, you need to understand the language, but it pays 11 or 12 euros per hour.”

