Scores of residents within the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality have taken to the streets to protest against the Electricity Company of Ghana‘s (ECG) installation of prepaid meters in the area.

The residents were from Kpong, Agormanya, Nuaso, Abom and Manya Kpongunor.

ECG on Tuesday under military protection began the installation of the prepaid meters as part of a roadmap to improve revenue collection of the company in the Krobo area.

The military was assisted by National Security and the Police.

Clad in red armbands and in traditional war apparel, the protesters chanted war songs to express their displeasure.

The installation comes after years of an impasse between Krobo residents and ECG which escalated into devastating attacks on the ECG office at Somanya as well as a clash involving the police.

They described the exercise as intimidating and called for proper negotiations before the installation continues.

They bemoaned the issues of overbilling have not been resolved as well as any proper care and provision made for victims of a clash in the area.