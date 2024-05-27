Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara remains unfazed despite the team’s recent turbulent performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians suffered another setback with a 2-0 loss against rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday during the matchday 31 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, Ouattara emphasized that the pressure is felt collectively by the team rather than being solely his burden.

“In football, the inability to convert chances reflects on our overall performance. Unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize on our opportunities. Credit to Asante Kotoko for their strong showing today. Regrettably, our performance fell short once again,” Ouattara stated.

When asked about personal pressure, Ouattara responded, “No, I do not feel personally pressured; it’s the team under scrutiny.

“We’re collectively feeling the heat. It’s not just me; the entire team is under pressure because we urgently require points for survival,” he elaborated.

Currently positioned 15th on the league standings with 38 points, Hearts of Oak is gearing up to face Nations FC in the upcoming Matchday 32 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.