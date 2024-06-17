Berekum Chelsea striker, Stephen Amankona ended the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season as the top goalscorer, netting 19 goals.

Amankona went into the final game against Heart of Lions with 17 goals, leading the league by three goals over Dreams FC’s Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Kotoko’s Steven Mukwala, who were both tied with 14 goals.

Despite Boateng’s remarkable five-goal effort against the already relegated Real Tamale United (RTU) in their penultimate match, Amankona held onto his lead.

In an exciting final match at the Golden City Park, Amankona scored twice, ensuring a 2-2 draw for Berekum Chelsea against Heart of Lions. These decisive goals secured his status as the league’s top scorer and earned him the Golden Boot.

Amankona succeeds last season’s top scorer, Abednego Tetteh, who scored 18 goals for Bibiani Gold Stars.

Amankona’s outstanding performance was pivotal in Berekum Chelsea’s successful campaign, culminating in a third-place finish, just behind FC Samartex and Accra Lions.