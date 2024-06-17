Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara expressed dissatisfaction despite narrowly avoiding relegation in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to retain their Premier League status.

Yaw Amankwah Baafi’s goal sealed the win, ensuring another season in the top flight for Hearts of Oak.

However, despite the relief of staying up, Ouattara was far from pleased with his team’s overall performance.

“To be honest, I am not very happy because this is not where Hearts of Oak should be,” the Ivorian coach commented after the match.

“At the start of the second round, we were only seven points behind the league leaders after 3-4 matches. Now, we have struggled to survive. I think it’s disappointing for us” he bemoaned.

Hearts of Oak’s survival meant that Great Olympics avoided relegation, while Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United were not so fortunate and dropped down to lower divisions.