The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season has come to a successful close.

FC Samartex has made history by winning the league title for the first time. Unfortunately, Great Olympics, FA Cup finalist Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United have been relegated to the Division One League.

In the final matches of the season, FC Samartex triumphed over Accra Lions with a 2-0 victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex. Asante Kotoko defeated the relegated Bofoakwa Tano 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Legon Cities played to a 1-1 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars at the El Wak Sports Stadium, while Dreams FC secured a 2-1 win over Aduana FC.

Nsaotreman FC edged out Nations FC with a 1-0 win at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex. Hearts of Oak came from behind to beat Bechem United 3-2 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, ensuring their place in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea and Heart of Lions ended their match in a 2-2 draw at the Golden City Park, and Medeama SC was defeated 1-0 by Karela United at Akoon Park.

The game between Great Olympics and Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium was not played due to RTU failing to show up.

As a result, Olympics were awarded three points and three goals, but this was insufficient to keep them in the Ghana Premier League.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

FC Samartex 1996 2-0 Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Bofoakwa Tano

Legon Cities 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Dreams FC 2-1 Aduana FC

Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Nations FC

Bechem United 2-3 Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea 2-2 Heart of Lions

Medeama SC 0-1 Karela United

Great Olympics 3-0 Real Tamale United