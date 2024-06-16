England opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a nervy 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

A tight game was settled with a goal after 13 minutes when a deflected Bukayo Saka cross looped up for Jude Bellingham to head England in front.

In a tight game of few chances both goalkeepers were required to make good saves in the second half.

Predrag Rajkovic pulled off a superb reflex save to turn a Harry Kane header into the bar, while Jordan Pickford did well to turn over a late shot from Dusan Vlahovic.

England now lead Group C and will face Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.