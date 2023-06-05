A former Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adoye, has called for an investigation by the office of the Special Prosecutor (SP) into allegations of public office holders using state resources to campaign for presidential aspirants.

Mr Adoye expressed his concerns about the unfairness of government officials endorsing specific New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopefuls while utilising taxpayer-funded assets.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Mr Adoye stated, “How can appointees expected to work for the betterment of Ghana and ensure NPP’s victory in 2024 leave their offices to go campaigning in state cars with state fuel? It is not right. So we are calling on the Special Prosecutor’s office to investigate.”

Mr Adoye further emphasised that officials who publicly support presidential aspirants should resign from their positions.

He pointed to examples such as former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen and former Agric Minister Dr Afriyie Akoto, who had resigned from their respective roles in order to pursue their campaigns.

Mr Adoye questioned the actions of those who continue to employ state resources for campaigning purposes, stating, “So why are some still using state resources to campaign?”

The call for an investigation, Mr Adoye said is for accountability and fair practices among public office holders, particularly regarding the use of state resources during political campaigns.

