A Tema High Court has ordered the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow some 16 delegates to partake in the 2023 primaries in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

These individuals are executives from two branches in the constituency who were not sworn in following the party’s branch elections.

As a result, they were also not added to the constituency’s delegates list, thus, leaving them out of Saturday’s primaries.

They sued the party early on this month, after writing several petitions to the constituency executives, the regional party and the national party hoping to be sworn in.

The aggrieved executives, led by Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Mattew Ayiku, Mathias Narh, Emmanuel Tawiah and Joshua Tetteh, therefore, dragged the party to court to compel the party and the constituency executives to swear them in before the upcoming primaries.

The court presided by His Lordship Emmanuel Ankamah ordered the party to not only add their names to the delegates list but also swear them in.

“This cause having come before His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Ankamahon the 12th day of May, 2023, and upon hearing Bright Amu, ESQ., for Anthony Adu Nketia, ESQ., counsel for and behalf of the on Plaintiffs/Applicants herein; and Gloria Amanda Dove, ESQ., counsel for and on behalf of the Defendants/Respondents herein: and having listened to the submissions of the Counsels for the parties: It is hereby ordered that for the avoidance of doubt the Order made on the 5th May, 2023, that the individuals who went unopposed and those who were elected but not yet sworn in to be sworn in impliedly meant that, after swearing in they be allowed to participate, in the primaries.”

Meanwhile, the NDC primaries will come off on Saturday as scheduled.

This was after flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew the suit against the party filed on May 9, following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters’ register to be used for the exercise.

An Accra High Court, earlier on Monday, struck out Dr Duffuor’s injunction after his lawyers withdrew the case.

