The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, has reacted to the lecture delivered by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his address, titled ‘Bawumia Speaks,’ the Vice President made numerous promises, including pledges to remove certain tax policies such as the controversial E-Levy, Emission Tax, and the 15% VAT on electricity.

While many have praised him for these commitments, others remain skeptical.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Obeng said his outfit would meet with Dr. Bawumia and provide their input.

“We will meet him and give him our inputs. I think what he said about taxes is in the right direction as that is our major concern and so we have to meet with him and have our inputs considered” he said.

Mr. Obeng said they would also engage with presidential aspirants to understand their plan for Ghana.

