Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho Municipality, Bosson R.K Divine has cleared a site for the construction of seven housing units for workers in the area.

This is part of the government’s efforts to provide accommodation for its workers in the Volta region.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, the MCE emphasized the need of not only establishing a state-of-the-art complex for the Assembly but also ensure adequate accommodation for its employees.

The MCE also acknowledged President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for their unwavering support in bringing developmental projects to the region.

He further cautioned against encroachment on the designated land as the project will kick start soon.

The Municipal Works Engineer Ho, Prosper Folitse said the project is funded by government.

According to him, government aims to construct seven detached and semi-detached bungalows, with plans for an additional ten units in the future to cater to the housing needs of government workers in Ho.

