The longstanding online feud between former label mates Showboy and Medikal escalated into a physical altercation when the two came face-to-face.

The feud which has simmered for years was ignited by Showboy’s public criticisms of Medikal, particularly regarding internal matters within their former AMG fraternity.

Showboy’s bone of contention is that, Medikal has infiltrated their camp and has snatched the soft spot of their founder, Chris Waddle, a position he initially held before being imprisoned for attempted murder.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Showboy reportedly visited Medikal’s residence to warn him.

Unknown to him, Medikal has assembled a team of heavy-weight members and the situation quickly devolved into chaos.

Despite efforts to defuse the situation, Showboy’s persistent provocations led to a physical altercation.

Tempers flared and slaps were exchanged as Medikal’s allies clashed with one-man army Showboy.

With the intervention of dancehall King Shatta Wale, the duo smoked peace pipe.

Watch video below: