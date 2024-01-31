There seems to be another industrial action in the offing.

Members of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union, an essential healthcare service provider are threatening to lay down their tools.

According to the association, their grievance is over the government’s neglect of their demands for clearly defined conditions of service.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the General Secretary of the Association, Dr Cephas Kofi Akortor, on January 26, 2024.

The Union asserts that the government’s posture indicates that their services are unappreciated and undervalued.

“It is disheartening to note the lack of urgency and Management’s approach in addressing our concerns,” portions of the statement read.

Consequently, they have given the government a 14-day ultimatum to call them to the negotiation table or face strike action.

“Please take this as a formal notification to you that if after fourteen [14] days of the receipt of this

letter your outfit fails to take practical steps for us to negotiate, we shall be forced to take action in

respect to addressing our concerns,” the statement read.

National 1st Vice Chairman of the Union, Dr. Franklyn Armah told JoyNews that it is not its will to pursue industrial action as its part of its options.

However, if push comes to shove, the members of the union may have to be prioritized in ways that may affect the healthcare sector negatively.

“Strike is one of the options. When we get there and we advise ourselves appropriately and strike is the best, we will take it,” he said.

READ ALSO:

5% of Ghanaian men aged 15-49 not circumcised – GSS report

Independent candidacy or not: Adwoa Safo reveals next step in her political career