The stage is set for the semifinal showdowns of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope this weekend.

All four clubs vying for a spot in the final are from the Premier League.

🥁 The stage is set for the #MTNFACup semi finals! Nsoatreman FC clashes with Legon Cities on Saturday, May 11, 2024, while Bofoakwa Tano will lock horns with Dreams FC on Sunday, May 12, 2024, for a spot in the final.⏳@MTNGhana pic.twitter.com/PqXANOqbGd — MTN FA CUP (@MTNFACupGH) May 7, 2024

On Saturday, May 11, Nsoatreman FC will face Legon Cities. Nsoatreman with an impressive five goals scored, and yet to concede, will look to continue their dominant streak.

Under Paa Kwesi Fabin’s guidance, Legon Cities have focused on the FA Cup for silverware this season amid a mid-table finish in the Ghana Premier League.

On Sunday, May 12, defending champions Dreams FC take on Bofoakwa Tano. Dreams FC, led by Karim Zito, aims for a back-to-back final appearance after winning last season.

Despite league inconsistencies, they’ve shown prowess in cup competitions, reaching the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bofoakwa Tano, like Dreams FC, has conceded only one goal in the competition but scored two fewer goals.

John Eduafo’s side overcame Skyy FC in a penalty shootout to secure their semifinal spot.

Dreams FC’s journey to the semis has seen them concede just one goal and score eight in four matches, while Bofoakwa Tano has matched them defensively but scored fewer goals on their path to this stage.