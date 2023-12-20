Liverpool will play Fulham while Chelsea will face Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday evening to reach the last four, while Fulham won a penalty shootout at Everton on Tuesday.

Chelsea also beat Newcastle on penalties in their quarter-final, while Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Port Vale to set up a repeat of the 1998 final.

The two-legged ties will be played in the weeks commencing 8 and 22 January.

Liverpool are aiming to reach their 14th final and claim a 10th success in the competition they first triumphed in back in 1981.

Marco Silva’s Fulham, who travel to Anfield in the first leg, are making their bow in the last four and have not featured in a semi-final of any sort since 2010 when they went on to the final of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Championship club Boro, who host Chelsea in the first leg of their tie, are appearing in the semi-finals for the first time since 2004, when they won the competition to claim their only major trophy.

Chelsea, who won both the 1997 FA Cup final and the League Cup final a year later against the Teessiders, are looking to win the tournament for a sixth time and collect a first piece of silverware since they lifted the delayed 2021 Club World Cup in February last year.

EFL Cup draw:

Liverpool v Fulham

Middlesbrough v Chelsea